Navratri is a biannual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga. It is first celebrated in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar which falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. Later, it is celebrated in the Sharad month of the Hindu calendar which falls in September or October according to the Gregorian calendar. Sharad Navratri 2022 will start on Monday, September 26. The nine-day festival will celebrate nine different avatars of Maa Durga. Hindu devotees fast to please Maa Durga during these nine days. It is one of the most celebrated and significant festivals of Indian culture. People send wishes for this nine-day festival to their loved ones on various social media platforms. As you celebrate Sharad Navratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Navratri 2022 images, Navratri 2022 HD wallpapers, Sharad Navratri greetings, Happy Sharad Navratri 2022 wishes and messages for free download online that you can share with all your loved ones to wish them on this auspicious festival. Navratri 2022 Greetings & HD Wallpapers: Maa Durga Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Wishes To Send on First Day of Sharad Navratri.

Celebrating the festivities during Navratri, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati along with Goddess Durga. The nine goddesses worshipped during these nine days are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Celebrating all nine avatars of Goddess Durga during Navratri 2022, you wish your friends and family with these images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Navdurga Images for Sharad Navratri 2022: List of Nine Forms of Maa Durga, Their Significance & Bhog Offered to Them During Shardiya Navratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Every Day of Navratri Is Memorable for You! Best Wishes on the 1st Day of Sharad Navratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish Everybody a Blessed and Happy Navaratri. Enjoy to the Fullest and Pay Devotion With Gratitude.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful Nine Nights of Devotion and Happiness. Happy Sharad Navratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Navratri to Everyone. I Hope Goddess Durga Blesses You All With Every Good Thing in the World.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Bless You With Happiness, Good Health, and Prosperity. Let’s Share All Our Joy and Fun Together in This Sharad Navratri.

Sharad Navratri is also known as Maha Navratri and marks the end of the monsoon in India. It celebrates the victory of Maa Shakti against the demon Mahishasura and in West Bengal, it is also celebrated as Durga Puja. There are various stage events and pandals organized during the festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Sharad Navratri 2022!

