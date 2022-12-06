Tuesday, December 6 marks the 66th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. On this day, thousands of people gather at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar to pay their respect to the father of the Indian Constitution. Scroll down to watch the telecast live from Chaityabhoomi. Mahaparinirvan Din 2022: Astonishing Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar - Father of Indian Constitution.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

Watch Live Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)