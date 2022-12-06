Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution. Annually, India marks his death anniversary as Mahaparinirva Din or Mahaparinirva Diwas on 6 December. Mahaparinirva Din 2022 falls on Tuesday. BR Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb, fought for the nation's social development, empowerment and economic growth of Dalits. To observe the Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2022, we have curated Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 messages, HD Images, WhatsApp Status and SMS. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

A Just Society Is That Society in Which Ascending Sense of Reverence and Descending Sense of Contempt Is Dissolved Into the Creation of a Compassionate Society. ― B.R. Ambedkar

So Long as You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You. ― B.R. Ambedkar

A Bitter Thing Cannot Be Made Sweet. The Taste of Anything Can Be Changed. But Poison Cannot Be Changed Into Nectar. ― B.R. Ambedkar

I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. ― B.R. Ambedkar

