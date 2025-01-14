The Makaravilakku festival at Kerala's Sabarimala temple is a time for devotees to express their unwavering devotion to Lord Ayyappa. Pilgrims gather in large numbers to offer prayers during the Makara Jyothi Darshanam. The festival coincides with Makara Sankranti and Makaravilakku 2025 falls on January 14. Witnessing the Makaravilakku is considered to be one of the most auspicious events, and the mysterious Makara Jyothi is believed to be the assertion of Lord Ayyappa himself. Devotees who cannot witness the lighting of Makara Jyothi at the Sabarimala temple often catch a glimpse of the same live on TV. Viewers can catch the live coverage of Sabarimala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam on the Doordarshan (DD) channel. The Makara Jyothi time for Makaravilakku 2025 is at 6:00 PM IST. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi Live Streaming Online on Doordarshan.

