Mangala Gauri Vrat is the auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Parvati when all the married women worship her idol for good health, fortune and welfare of their family. Every Tuesday is considered very pious during the Sawan Maas. With the beginning of Shravana month in Maharashtra, people are observing the first Mangala Gauri Vrat or Tuesday fasting day on August 2, 2022. For that, we've compiled lovely wishes, HD images, Facebook quotes & SMS that you can send to your loved ones on this festive day. Scroll down to watch Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 greetings and Maa Parvati WhatsApp status video now!

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Greetings and Maa Parvati WhatsApp Status Video

