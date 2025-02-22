On the occasion of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s death anniversary, leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to the stalwart of India’s freedom struggle and the country’s first Education Minister. Remembered for his intellectual brilliance and commitment to nationalist politics, Azad played a crucial role in shaping India’s education system. Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders honoured his legacy, highlighting his contributions to nation-building. Maulana Azad Death Anniversary 2025: Know About Life and Journey of the First Education Minister of India and Bharat Ratna Recipient (Watch Video).

Sharad Pawar

Mallikarjun Kharge

We honour the remarkable contributions of India's first Education Minister, distinguished freedom fighter, scholar and statesman, Bharat Ratna and our inspiration, Former Congress President, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, to nation-building. His commitment to a democratic and secular… pic.twitter.com/UgB3SgQmHx — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 22, 2025

Girish Mahajan

Supriya Sule

देशाचे पहिले शिक्षणमंत्री,थोर स्वातंत्र्यसेनानी मौलाना अबुल कलाम आझाद यांची आज पुण्यतिथी. यानिमित्त त्यांच्या स्मृतींना विनम्र अभिवादन. Remembering the visionary leader, India's first education minister, and a relentless freedom fighter, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his death… pic.twitter.com/lONDZDoxTv — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 22, 2025

Eknath Shinde

