The papal conclave to choose the next Pope and Pope Francis' successor will start on May 7. The news was confirmed by the Vatican today, April 28. "A conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7," the post by Vatican News on X (formerly Twitter) read. The Vatican also said that the Cardinals present in Rome decided the papal conclave date on Monday during their fifth General Congregation. The papal conclave to elect the next pope and Pope Francis' successor will take place in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, which will remain closed to visitors during the conclave days. Accoding to a report in AP, a group of 135 cardinals, known as the College of Cardinals, are eligible to elect the new pope. Pope Francis Quotes and Images: Inspiring Words of Hope, Love, Compassion and Guidance.

Papal Conclave to Begin on May 7

The conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7 according to the Holy See Press Office. The Cardinals present in Rome made the decision on Monday at their fifth General Congregation. The conclave will take place in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, which remain closed to… pic.twitter.com/3eYiPof4uu — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)