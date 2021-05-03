The month of May has just begun! The new month is here and as the fifth month of the year begins, it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we start off May 3, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days, and birth and death anniversaries including Teacher Appreciation Week, World Press Freedom Day, Constitution Memorial Day 2021 in Japan, Melanoma Monday, and National Paranormal Day (US) amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals, and more observed on today's calendar date:

List of May 3, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar

Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3 - 7)

World Press Freedom Day

Constitution Memorial Day 2021 in Japan

Melanoma Monday

National Paranormal Day (US)

