Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 pratham darshan or first look took place on August 30, Tuesday. Ganesh Galli Cha Raja or Ganesh Galli's Mumbai Cha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai and is visited by thousands of devotees during the ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav. This year, Ganeshotsav begins with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, Wednesday. You can check out Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 First Look Photos and Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 pratham darshan images and HD wallpapers.

Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 First Look Photos

Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 First Look Photos (File Image)

