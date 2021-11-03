Narak Chaturdashi, celebrated a day before Deepavali, is very popular in the Puranas. Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Choti Diwali. Yamraj and Hanuman, the gods of death, are worshipped on the day of Choti Diwali. Narak Chaturdashi is also called the Chaturdashi (Chhoti Deepawali) of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Here's WhatsApp Status Video, Photos, Wallpapers and Messages To Send on Narak Chaturdashi 2021 or Choti Diwali.

