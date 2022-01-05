National Bird Day 2022 is being observed on January 5, Wednesday as people around the world come forward to raise awareness about the conservation of such beautiful aerial creatures. The day was first celebrated in 2002 by Avian Welfare Coalition (AWC) that initiated the campaign to highlight the importance of the birds. As the world celebrates National Bird Day today, netizens share wishes, HD images, quotes & messages on this important day.
Happy National Bird Day 2022
GRAB YOUR BINOCULARS - IT'S NATIONAL BIRD DAY!
Whichever way you choose, be sure to invite someone to join you so you can share the experience. Also, as always, use #NationalBirdDay to post on social media. pic.twitter.com/Eh2HVKwzlH
— Bundox Safari Co (@BundoxSafariCo) January 5, 2022
Save the Birds!
National Bird Day🐦
Birds = biodiversity AND sweet morning alarms. #lifeisagarden #birds #biodiversity #gardens #ecosystem pic.twitter.com/muBDCNhCyx
— Life is a Garden (@lifeisagardensa) January 5, 2022
Realise the Significance of National Bird Day
Birds have always held special place in our hearts, which is why we celebrate them on National Bird Day every January 5! While birds are amazing, they’re also a massive animal group under particular threat. #NationalBirdDay
— rishita vishnoi (@RishitaVishnoi) January 5, 2022
Exciting Images of the Wonderful Species
National Bird Day https://t.co/iF3pFoSut7 #bing #wallpaper pic.twitter.com/DkKLRZ3cuV
— gifposter (@gifpostercom) January 5, 2022
Take Note Before It Gets Too Late!
Happy National Bird Day🐦🐦🐦 pic.twitter.com/rkfjXnhjSK
— Nicole Grant (@nicolegrant820) January 5, 2022
