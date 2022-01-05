National Bird Day 2022 is being observed on January 5, Wednesday as people around the world come forward to raise awareness about the conservation of such beautiful aerial creatures. The day was first celebrated in 2002 by Avian Welfare Coalition (AWC) that initiated the campaign to highlight the importance of the birds. As the world celebrates National Bird Day today, netizens share wishes, HD images, quotes & messages on this important day.

Happy National Bird Day 2022

GRAB YOUR BINOCULARS - IT'S NATIONAL BIRD DAY! Whichever way you choose, be sure to invite someone to join you so you can share the experience. Also, as always, use #NationalBirdDay to post on social media. pic.twitter.com/Eh2HVKwzlH — Bundox Safari Co (@BundoxSafariCo) January 5, 2022

Save the Birds!

Realise the Significance of National Bird Day

Birds have always held special place in our hearts, which is why we celebrate them on National Bird Day every January 5! While birds are amazing, they’re also a massive animal group under particular threat. #NationalBirdDay — rishita vishnoi (@RishitaVishnoi) January 5, 2022

Exciting Images of the Wonderful Species

Take Note Before It Gets Too Late!

Happy National Bird Day🐦🐦🐦 pic.twitter.com/rkfjXnhjSK — Nicole Grant (@nicolegrant820) January 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)