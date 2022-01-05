Nature lovers, environmentalists, and bird watchers recognize National Bird Day on January 5th every year for the protection of various species of birds. National Bird Day is observed primarily in the United States. Back in 1894, Charles Almanzo Babcock, Pennsylvania, declared the first holiday in the United States to celebrate birds. People from all over the world celebrate National Birds day visiting unique birds in their natural habitats, by raising awareness about bird conservation and educating people on the risk of bird extinction. This date was chosen specifically because the annual “Christmas Bird Count” takes place on January 5 too. A great idea for celebrating the day would be learning about some of the rarest birds in the world.

1. Stresemann's Bristlefront-Rarest Bird On Earth

2. Kakapo- Flightless Parrot Endemic To New Zealand

3. Imperial Amazon- 50 Mature Individuals Left In The Wild

4. Forest Owlet- Stocky Little Owl

5. Great Indian Bustard- Critically Endangered Species

