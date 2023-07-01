In India, Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1. National Doctors' Day has been celebrated since 1991 to appreciate and recognise the importance of doctors’ roles in society. The occasion is marked to honour the eminent physician, freedom fighter and second CM of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Here are HD wallpapers, wishes, greetings and messages to share on National Doctors' Day 2023. Share these Happy Doctor's Day 2023 HD wallpapers, National Doctors Day wishes, Doctors Day greetings and Happy Doctors' Day messages to celebrate the occasion of Doctor's Day 2023.

Happy Doctor's Day 2023 Wallpaper

National Doctors' Day 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Doctor's Day Wishes

Happy Doctor's Day Greetings

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Doctor's Day Messages

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Doctor's Day 2023 Wishes

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Doctor's Day 2023 Greetings

Happy Doctor's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wish you all a very Happy Doctor's Day 2023!

National Doctors’ Day 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Images and Wallpapers to Honour Docs on This Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)