Every year on April 5, India celebrates National Maritime Day to pay tribute to people who support India's trade by spending months at sea. It also honours the first Indian-owned ship's maiden voyage. On National Maritime Day, we have the opportunity to underscore the maritime sector's contribution to India's economic development and to honour the sacrifice made by sailors who not only manage the nation's trade but also contribute to national security by thwarting pirate attacks. On the occasion, political parties and leaders extended warm wishes on microblogging site X, emphasising the role of the maritime community in the country’s growth and commemorating the inaugural voyage of the first Indian-owned ship. Check the tweets from various political parties and leaders below. National Maritime Day 2024 Quotes, Images and Wallpapers: Share Powerful Messages, Sayings and Thoughts Reflecting the Mood of Sailors Navigating the Seas!

National Maritime Day 2024 Wishes

Greetings on #NationalMaritimeDay. This day is a reminder of the contributions of the maritime industry to the development of the nation. The Modi government has emphasized the empowerment of this crucial industry and its heroes who risk their lives for the efficient use of the… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 5, 2024

Wishing #NationalMaritimeDay with gratitude for the dedicated seafarers and rich maritime legacy. ⚓🌊 Their resilience and contributions shape our maritime history and future endeavors. Let's honor their valor and commitment while cherishing the maritime heritage that binds us. pic.twitter.com/Rxcx4DIger — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 5, 2024

Today, as we celebrate National Maritime Day, we salute the efforts of the maritime community in helping India preserve, protect & further the blue economy, as well as in making India an integral player on the global map. pic.twitter.com/YgYe296SLU — Congress (@INCIndia) April 5, 2024

On this National Maritime Day, let us recognize the contribution of seafarers and organisations working toward promotion of India's National Maritime Industries.#NationalMaritimeDay pic.twitter.com/rKf8ZJSJVz — Bala Tripura Sundari.R (@Bala_Tripura_R) April 5, 2024

