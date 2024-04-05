Every year on April 5, India celebrates National Maritime Day to pay tribute to people who support India's trade by spending months at sea. It also honours the first Indian-owned ship's maiden voyage. On National Maritime Day, we have the opportunity to underscore the maritime sector's contribution to India's economic development and to honour the sacrifice made by sailors who not only manage the nation's trade but also contribute to national security by thwarting pirate attacks. On the occasion, political parties and leaders extended warm wishes on microblogging site X, emphasising the role of the maritime community in the country’s growth and commemorating the inaugural voyage of the first Indian-owned ship. Check the tweets from various political parties and leaders below. National Maritime Day 2024 Quotes, Images and Wallpapers: Share Powerful Messages, Sayings and Thoughts Reflecting the Mood of Sailors Navigating the Seas!

National Maritime Day 2024 Wishes 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)