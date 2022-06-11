People have been using roses on various occasions to communicate various emotions and feelings since antiquity. Every year on the second Saturday of June, National Rosé Day is marked to celebrate the glorious summertime rose wine. National Rosé Day 2022 is celebrated on June 11, Saturday. The interesting occasion was started by the Swedish Rosé house Bodvár. The versatile rose wine is generally pinkish in colour and is made up of grapes. It is one of the oldest known types of wine, with its roots dating back to as early as 600 BC. To celebrate Rosé Day or Rose Wine Day with your loved ones, raise a glass to this perfect summer sipper and exchange some of the best quotes and photos!

National Rosé Day 2022 Quotes & Sayings

1. The world looks better through rosé-coloured glasses.

2. Language is wine upon the lips. -Virginia Wolfe

3. Wine is bottle poetry. -Robert Louis Stevenson

4. Wine is constant proof that God love us and loves to see us happy. -Ben Franklin

5. Penicillin cures, but wine makes people happy. -Alexander Fleming

6. Wine is the only art work you can drink -Luis Fernando Olaverri

7. Roses are red, rosé is pink. Pour me a glass and just let me drink!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)