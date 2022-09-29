Sharad Navratri 2022 began on 26 September with religious fervour to revere Maa Durga. The holy nine-day festival of Maa Durga is celebrated to devote ourselves to the nine powerful forms of the Goddess Shakti. The Hindu observance reached its fourth day on Thursday, 29 September. For day 4 of Navratri 2022, devotees worship Devi Kushmanda, who is credited for creating the universe with her divine smile. Ku means "a little", Ushma means "warmth", and Anda means "cosmic egg". The fourth manifestation of Maa Durga has eight hands, and because of that, She is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. To mark the fourth day of the festival, we have compiled Maa Kushmanda Puja wishes, Happy Navratri 2022 greetings, Navratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye message, HD Images and quotes below.

