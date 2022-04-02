Navreh or Kashmiri New Year is the celebration of the first day of the Kashmiri new year by Kashmiri Hindus. Navreh festival is dedicated to Goddess Sharika and Kashmiri Hindus pay homage to her during the festival. On the occasion, Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and others extended greetings to the people.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, Extended Greetings on Navreh:

My warm greetings on the joyous and auspicious occasion of ‘#Ugadi, #GudiPadava, #ChaitraSukladi, #ChetiChand, #Navreh & #SajibuCheiraoba’. These festivals mark the beginning of the traditional #NewYear and bring new hope and happiness in our lives. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 2, 2022

PM Narendra Modi:

Best wishes on Navreh. pic.twitter.com/rh0CjdN2ct — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi:

आज देश के विभिन्न प्रांतों में, लोग अलग-अलग त्योहार मना रहे हैं - चैत्र नवरात्रि, नवरेह, उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, सजीबू चेइराओबा और चेटीचंड। आशा करता हूँ, नया साल सब के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लाए। सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2022

Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister, Greets on Navreh:

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Navreh. May these festivals bring happiness, joy and good health for you and your family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 2, 2022

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K:

Navratri & Navreh greetings to everyone. May the year bring happiness, good health and prosperity and fulfil all your wishes. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 2, 2022

Union Minister Smriti Irani Tweeted:

Tohi sarnie Navreh Poshte. Lassiv bassiv te navviv. Nav varee nirnaw routt te frooch. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 2, 2022

