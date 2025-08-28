Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai, the agrarian festival that honours farmers and the new harvest. Taking to social media, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous Nuakhai. This cherished festival is a reminder of our deep gratitude to the farmers whose hard work sustains us all. May there be good health, prosperity and happiness in every home. Nuakhai Juhar!” PM Modi also posted another tweet, Nuakhai Juhar 2025 greetings in Odia text, making the celebrations extra special. Nuakhai is a major agricultural festival celebrated in Odisha and neighbouring regions to welcome the new harvest. Observed with prayers, feasts, and cultural traditions, it is a time for offering the first grains to the deities and expressing gratitude to farmers. Families gather to exchange greetings with the customary “Nuakhai Juhar.”

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Everyone a Joyous Nuakhai

Wishing everyone a joyous Nuakhai. This cherished festival is a reminder of our deep gratitude to the farmers whose hard work sustains us all. May there be good health, prosperity and happiness in every home. Nuakhai Juhar! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2025

PM Modi Tweets Nuakhai Juhar 2025 Greetings in Odia Text

ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ନୂଆଁଖାଇର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ଏହି ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ପର୍ବ କୃଷକମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଆମର ଗଭୀର କୃତଜ୍ଞତାର ସ୍ମରଣ କରାଏ, ଯାହାଙ୍କ କଠିନ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ଆମ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ଭରଣପୋଷଣ କରେ । ପ୍ରତିଟି ଘରେ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଏବଂ ଖୁସି ବିରାଜମାନ କରୁ । ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଜୁହାର୍ ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2025

