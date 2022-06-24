After receiving hospitality in Pune for the last two days, today the palkhi ceremony of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj is on its way to Saswad while the palkhi of Jagadguru Tukaram Maharaj is on its way to Uruli Kanchan.

This year, Ashadi Ekadashi is on 10th July. Before that, the palkhi will arrive in Pandharpur. After two years of the pandemic, there is a lot of excitement among Warkari.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)