Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022! Tagorephiles aka people who love and follow the works of Bengali poet and polymath Rabindranath Tagore are celebrating his 161st birth anniversary worldwide. Interestingly, people commemorate the birthday of ‘Kabiguru,’ as he was fondly called twice. Firstly, as per the Gregorian calendar on May 7 and other following the Bengali calendar, which falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. This year, Rabindra Jayanti 2022, a cultural festival will be celebrated on May 9. On that note, here’s a collection of the latest Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti images, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti quotes, Happy Tagore Jayanti 2022 greetings, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, SMS and a lot more to celebrate the day.

Tagore Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending My Warm Wishes on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti to You. May You Are Always Blessed With Wisdom and Eagerness To Learn New Things in Life. Happy Tagore Jayanti

Rabindranath Tagore (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Is a Perfect Occasion To Remind Everyone Around Us of a Man Who Is Worth Following in His Footsteps. Best Wishes on Tagore Jayanti

Rabindranath Tagore. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Are Those Who Have Had a Chance To Read the Wonderful Masterpieces of Rabindranath Tagore. Sending You Warm Wishes on the Birthday of the Pioneer Guru Rabindranath Tagore!!! Happy Tagore Jayanti

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

Faith Is the Bird That Feels the Light and Sings When the Dawn Is Still Dark. ― Rabindranath Tagore

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

Reach High, for Stars Lie Hidden in You. Dream Deep, for Every Dream, Precedes the Goal.― Rabindranath Tagore

