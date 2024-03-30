Happy Rajasthan Diwas 2024! March 30 marks the formation day of Rajasthan, the largest Indian state by area and the seventh largest by population. The event is called Rajasthan Diwas, Rajasthan Day, or Rajasthan Formation Day. The state was formed on March 30, 1949, when the states of the Rajputana Agency of the erstwhile British Empire in India were merged into the new Indian Union. Rajasthan is an abode of cultural heritage - food, tourism and rich history. As we celebrate Rajasthan Diwas on Saturday, here's a collection of Happy Rajasthan Day 2024 greetings, Rajasthan Diwas images, Rajasthan Formation Day 2024 HD wallpapers and messages.

