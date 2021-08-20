This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. Every year, it is celebrated on full moon day or Purnima in the month of Shravan. For the Rakhi celebration, girls also put Mehendi on their hands. And it is said that they apply Mehendi to seek blessing for their brother's well-being. Thus, here we have listed a few beautiful Mehendi designs videos for the Rakhi celebration.

Rakhi Special Mehendi Designs

Cute Mehendi Designs For Raksha Bandhan 2021

Arabic Mehendi Design

