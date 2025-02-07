Ramabai Ambedkar was the wife of Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution. She is fondly remembered as Ramai or Mother Rama because of her humility and compassion. Ramabai was born to a poor Dalit family on February 7, 1898. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, several leaders such as Union Leaders Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya, and NCP (AP) MP Sunetra Pawar paid tributes to Ramabai Ambedkar. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti 2025

Arjun Ram Meghwal Pays Tribute

UP Deputy CM Remembers Ramabai Ambedkar

Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti

महिला सशक्तिकरण की प्रतीक, त्याग,समर्पण और सादगी की प्रतिमूर्ति माता रमाबाई अम्बेडकर जी की जयंती पर शत शत नमन। pic.twitter.com/5XjmyRtXsd — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 7, 2025

