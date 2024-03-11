Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months in Islam. Ramadan, also known as Ramazan, Ramzan, or Ramadhan, is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims around the world. During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking from dawn until sunset. It is a commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation and is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Ramadan lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Ramadan officially begins when the month of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, ends. This year, Ramadan 2024 commences on March 12, after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed as a guide for humanity, with clear proofs of guidance and a standard for distinguishing between right and wrong˺. The first and last dates of Ramadan are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar. Muslims are encouraged to read the entire Quran, which comprises thirty juz (sections), over the thirty days of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2024 Start Date

Ramadan 2024 commences on March 12, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Ramadan Significance

Ramadan holds great significance in Islamic tradition and is observed with devotion by Muslims around the world. The spiritual rewards (thawab) of fasting during Ramadan are believed to be multiplied. Traditionally, during the hours of fasting in the Ramadan month, Muslims refrain not only from food and drink but also from tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behaviour, devoting themselves to salat (prayer) and study of the Quran. The end of Ramadan is marked by the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is a joyous occasion that includes communal prayers, feasting, giving of gifts, and charity to the less fortunate.

