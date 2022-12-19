Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is deemed the most auspicious fasting day in Hinduism. The observance takes place in the Paush month during the Krishna Paksha on the 11th day, as per the dates in the traditional Hindu Calendar. People also keep Saphala Ekadashi Vrat for Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped as the preserver of the Universe. Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be observed on Monday, 19 December. Here's our collection of Happy Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2022 messages, HD Images and wishes.

