Sawan or Sharvan month or Sawan maas is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and devotees observe fasts and follow various rituals to celebrate this day. Sharing Happy Shravan Somwar 2021 Images and Wallpapers, Sawan Somvar Vrat wishes and messages, Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is a common practice on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give You and Your Family Power and Strength. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Shravan 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Stay Blessed and Healthy. Happy Shravan 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” and Stay Healthy and Away From Negativity. Lord Shiva Will Shower His Blessings on You. Happy Shravan 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on You and Your Family This Holy Month of Shravan 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower His Divine Blessings Upon All of Us on This Holy Month of Sravana. Happy Shravan 2021

