Social media influencer, dancer and performer Komal Singh recently shared an Instagram reel where the young starlet is dancing to a Bhojpuri Kanwar bhajan. Wearing a pink kurta and bright orange turban on her head, Komal is seen enjoying the devotional Kanwar bhajan, “Gulam Mahadev Ke.” Despite the influencer having muted the comments section, “Komal Singh viral video” is gaining popularity online. Her reel dedicated to Lord Mahadev ahead of the beginning of the holy Sawan Maas or Shravan month is winning hearts online with its devotional vibe and visually captivating aesthetics. You can watch Komal Singh’s viral Instagram reel video as well as the original Kanwar bhajan, “Gulam Mahadev Ke” by singer Jitendra Singh "Anshu." Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To the Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Watch Komal Singh Viral Video on Bhojpuri Kanwar Bhajan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Singh (@komalsingh__official)

Watch Kanwar Bhajan Song 'Gulam Mahadev Ke' Video:

