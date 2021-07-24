Sawan or Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Considered to be one of the most auspicious times of the year, the month of Sawan is filled with various festivities, rituals and stringent fasting for devotees of Lord Shiva. Sawan 2021 will begin from Sunday, July 25 for people residing in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. One important aspect of this month’s celebration is the observance of the Sawan Somvar Vrat. Every Monday, devotees of Lord Shiva revere him and observe day-long fasts. The first Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021 will be observed on July 26. And as we prepare for this divine month, here is everything you need to know about Shravan 2021, how it is celebrated and the significance and rituals of Sawan Somwar Vrat. Shravan Somvar 2021 Dos and Don'ts: Important Things to Keep in Mind During the Holy Sawan Month.

When is Sawan Somvar Vrat?

Sawan Somvar Vrat is observed on every single Monday in the month of Shravan. The dates for Shravan differ in different parts of India. The month of Sawan first begins for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, from July 25. As mentioned above, the first Shravan Somwar fast for this region will be observed on July 26. Here are the dates for the observance of Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021 according to this region.

Sawan Somvar Vrat 2021 Calendar in North

July 25, 2021 Sawan Begins in North July 26, 2021 First Sawan Somwar Vrat August 2, 2021 Second Sawan Somwar Vrat August 9, 2021 Third Sawan Somwar Vrat August 16, 2021 Last Sawan Somwar Vrat August 22, 2021 Sawan Ends

The celebration of Sawan in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu begins a fortnight later on August 9. Meanwhile, for the people of Nepal and some parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Shrawan celebrations already started from July 16, with the first Sawan Somwar Vrat on July 19.

Shrawan Somwar Vrat Importance

Devotees of Lord Shiva abstain from eating non-veg, consuming alcohol or partaking in any such indulgences in the month of Shrawan. People pray to Lord Shiva and seek his forgiveness and blessings during this time. This month is also said to be connected to the arrival of the monsoon season. Every Shravan Somwar is considered to be extremely auspicious and many devotees also embark on their journey of observing this fast for 16 Mondays, which is also known as Solah Somwar Vrat. Devotees believe that these fasts can help them get one step closer to achieving their dreams with the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Sawan 2021 Hindi Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Shiva Photos To Celebrate Holy Occasion

In addition to fasting on Mondays, many stoic devotees also observe a fast on Tuesday in honour of Goddess Parvati. This fast is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat. We hope that this Sawan celebration brings with it all the happiness, good health and prosperity you deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).