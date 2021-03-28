Shab-E-Barat 2021 Wishes Take Over Twitter

Greetings to those who are celebrating 'Shab e Barat' #ShabeBaraat pic.twitter.com/ZSwS6Wo7Qq — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 28, 2021

Shab-E-Barat 2021 Mubarak Messages

The Night of Forgiveness

SHAB E BARAT --- A Night for Asking Forgiveness This blessed night starts at sunset on the 14th of Shaban and ends at dawn on the 15th of Shaban. Therefore Shab e Barat 2021 (1442 AH) should be observed across the country tonight.#ShabeBaraat pic.twitter.com/x7Q7ZPH6Kx — Ahmad Raza Razvi (@AhmadRazaRazvi9) March 28, 2021

Shab-E-Barat Messages

You may spend this night by doing good deed such as making Duas for yourself and for all the Muslims around the world, reciting Al-Quran and any other act to get Allah's attention and blessings as these deeds are Sunnah of Prophet.#Shabebaraat — Jawed Akhtar Markazi (@AkhtarMarkazi1) March 28, 2021

Netizens Wish Shab-E-Barat Mubarak

Shab-E-Barat, the Night of Forgiveness

#ShabeBaraat May Allah forgive us on the blessing night of Forgiveness ; The night of Shab-E-Barat. May Allah forgive all our sins pic.twitter.com/EUFp25TIDH — Ahmad Raza Razvi (@AhmadRazaRazvi9) March 28, 2021

Watch Video: Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 Messages

