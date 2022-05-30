The Amavasya Tithi of Jyeshtha Maas and Vaishakha Maas is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Shani Dev or Saturn which has an important place in the nine planets according to astrology. Shani Jayanti 2022 is marked today, i.e 30th May. People keep a day-long fast and seek the divine blessings of Shani Dev to rid themselves of the adverse effects of Shani from their horoscope. Moreover, to share the greetings of the holy occasion, here's our compilation of messages, HD wallpapers, quotes, SMS, wishes and photos. Shani Jayanti 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: From Mantras to Bhog, Here's How to Please Shani Dev on This Auspicious Day.
Shani Jayanti 2022 Wallpaper
WhatsApp SMS Reads: Wishing Everyone Blessings of Lord Shani on the Auspicious Day. Happy Shani Jayanti!
2022 HD Wallpapers
HD Image Reads: Shani Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye
Happy Shani Jayanti 2022 Wishes
Wallpaper Reads: Shani Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye
Shani Jayanti 2022 SMS
Facebook Status Reads: Shani Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye
Shani Jayanti 2022 Messages
Telegram Pic Reads: Jai Jai Shani Dev Ji! Happy Shani Jayanti
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)