Shri Jalaram Bapa was the great Hindu Saint of the contemporary era whose central spiritual devotion was to feeding hungry people. Born in Gujarat, Jalaram Bapa was a staunch devotee of Shri Ram and used to preach that by feeding starving individuals, "I am feeding Narayana", the superior teaching of Sanatana Dharma. His birth anniversary is celebrated yearly with utmost reverence in Jalaram temples on the Shukla Paksha Saptami in the Hindu month of Kartik after the Diwali festival. Shri Jalaram Bapa Jayanti 2022 falls on Monday, 31 October. Here's how his followers celebrated the event by sharing Jalaram Bapa Jayanti 2022 wishes, quotes, videos and pictures on Twitter.

