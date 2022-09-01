Located at Mumbai's Prabhadevi, Shree Siddhivinayak temple is the most ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, which began on 31 August, the temple is considered the holiest place to worship Ganpati for people living in and across Mumbai. As we celebrate the joyous festival Ganeshotsav on 1 September, which will be the second day of the 10-day long occasion; we bring to you Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Shree Darshan and online streaming for the morning Kakad Aarti. For Day 2 of Vinayaka Chaturthi, which falls on Thursday, 1 September, the early morning Kakad Aarti will begin from 5.00 a.m. to 5.30 a.m and Shree Darshan will timing is from 5.30 a.m. to 6.00 a.m.Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Time: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals.

Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Shree Darshan & Kakad Aarti:

