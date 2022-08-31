Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Live Darshan on Ganeshotsav 2022 Day 1: In Mumbai, the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir is devoted to Lord Ganesha, who fulfils the desires of those who come to worship Him. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be marked on 31 August, Wednesday and Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple has already updated the devotees about the live telecast of the pious Shree Darshan and Kakad Aarti. Devotees can watch Kakad Aarti and Shree Darshan at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. Kakad Aarti, is the early morning prayer taking place at 5.30 am to 6.00 am followed by Shree Darshan from 6.00 am to 7.00 am. You can check Siddhivinayak Ganapati idol live darshan via streaming details online. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Time: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals.

Watch Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Live Darshan on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

