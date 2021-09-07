Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab or Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav or Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Pehla Parkash Gurpurab 2021 is celebrated on September 7, Tuesday by the Sikhs across the country. The Sikh festival falls on the 15th day (new moon) of Bhadon or Bhadra, corresponding to August/September in the Gregorian calendar. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab commemorated Pehla Prakash, the opening ceremony of the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar in 1604. Netizens took to social media platforms to celebrate the lovely festival with many sharing quotes, Shabad, images, wishes, greetings and wallpapers.

Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji

Prakash-Purb, Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, being Celebrated all over the World. Many Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/ALYy4auj6z — P.S.PANESAR (@PSPANESAR8) September 7, 2021

Eternal Peace and Happiness

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RxsS1TgcuV — Kiran Kaur Gill ✨(Shehnaaz Gill fan ) (@KirandeepKaurG5) September 6, 2021

Warm Greetings on Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2021

Warm greetings to all on this pious occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 🙏🏻 https://t.co/z5h2PVX537 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 7, 2021

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab Wishes

Today is Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Pehla Prakash🙏🏻 God is with #SidharthShukIa, #ShehnaazGill and their family and all 3 fandom's.. Prayer's and Strength to everyone out there🙏🏻 Waheguruji Mehar Karo🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Harbika (@har_bika) September 6, 2021

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2021 Celebrations

#WATCH | Punjab: Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 1st Parkash Purb celebrations underway in Amritsar's Golden Temple. pic.twitter.com/0oFEL7CMZj — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Festive Greetings of The Day

*"Santa Ke Karaj Aap Khaloyea Har Kam Karawan Aya Ram"* 🌹 🌺Ajj Dhan Dhan Sahib *Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji* Da Phela Parkashpurab hai ji 🌺🌺Aap ji nu te aap ji de pariwar nu Lakh Lakh Wadhiyan hovan ji💐 🌷🌷 *"Sab Sikhan Ko Hukam Hai Guru Maneyo Granth"* 🌷🌷 — narinder singh (@nskharbanda65) September 7, 2021

