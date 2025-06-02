Today, June 2, is Telangana Formation Day. Since 2014, the people of Telangana have been celebrating This Day. On this day, the official establishment of the Telangana state happened with the first chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. From that time, Telangana was known as the 29th state of India. On Telangana's formation day, leaders across parties and netizens took to social media to extend greetings on Telangana Formation Day. Congress party said, "Greetings to the people of Telangana on its Formation Day!," while an X user wrote, "Happy Telangana State Formation Day." A third user said, "Happy Telangana formation Day". Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi; Discusses Need for Rapid Urban Transformation.

Congress Extends Greetings on Telangana Formation Day

Greetings to the people of Telangana on its Formation Day! Today marks 10 years since the state was carved out of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014, under the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, who ensured the aspirations of Telangana's people were fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/h13bTmouC2 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 2, 2024

Happy Telangana State Formation Day!

🌾 Happy Telangana State Formation Day! 🌸 Today, we celebrate the strength of our people, the richness of our culture, and the journey of Telangana towards growth and empowerment. Here’s to the land of lakes, language, and limitless potential! 💪✨#TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/q1xQAyEyzv — Rajendra Kumar (@Rajk102Kumar) June 2, 2025

Jai Telangana

Happy Telangana formation Day❤ Jai Telangana✊ pic.twitter.com/jABpDjWdud — sai (@communistudent) June 1, 2025

#TelanganaFormationDay

Telangana,which has achieved its goal after decades of struggle for its own state The people who traveled with determination and commitment and reached their destination. Happy Telangana Formation Day to all the people of the state. #TelanganaFormationDay ❤️🙏 — Vijay Swaero Makili (@makili_vijay) June 2, 2025

Happy Telangana State Formation Day

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a happy Telangana State Formation Day ! pic.twitter.com/VXpBoCOJ9z — TG Agri Doctors Association (@TGAgriDoctors) June 2, 2025

#TelanganaFormationDay

From struggle to success, from roots to rise… Proud to be part of Telangana! 💜 Happy Formation Day!#TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/HMgjCIBOg6 — CA Perumalla Venkata Suneel (@suneelperumalla) June 2, 2025

