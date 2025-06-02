Today, June 2, is Telangana Formation Day. Since 2014, the people of Telangana have been celebrating This Day. On this day, the official establishment of the Telangana state happened with the first chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. From that time, Telangana was known as the 29th state of India. On Telangana's formation day, leaders across parties and netizens took to social media to extend greetings on Telangana Formation Day. Congress party said, "Greetings to the people of Telangana on its Formation Day!," while an X user wrote, "Happy Telangana State Formation Day." A third user said, "Happy Telangana formation Day". Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi; Discusses Need for Rapid Urban Transformation.

