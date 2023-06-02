Telangana was formally formed on June 2, 2014. On its tenth year, there are several who have extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, including superstar Ram Charan. The actor mentioned in his note as how the state has progressed over the years and how wonderfully it has developed. He concluded his tweet saying, “my best wishes to all Telangana brothers and sisters.” Telangana Formation Day 2023 Greetings & Wishes: Share These WhatsApp Status, Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Commemorate Telangana Day.

Ram Charan On Telangana Formation Day

తెలంగాణ స్టేట్ form అయ్యి 10 years అవుతుంది. ఈ పదేళ్లలో we have made progress in all fields. అన్ని రంగాలలో అభివృద్ధి సాధించి, బంగారు తెలంగాణ కల నిజం చేసుకుంటున్నాం. Decade celebrations sandarbhamgaa, తెలంగాణ బ్రదర్స్ అండ్ సిస్టర్స్ అందరికి నా శుభాకాంక్షలు#తెలంగాణదశాబ్దిఉత్సవాలు… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 2, 2023

