The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a warning restricting vehicle movements in the city ahead of June 2's Telangana Formation Day celebration. There will be traffic detours during the June 2 festivities on several downtown streets. On June 2, 2014, Telangana became a state in its formal capacity. The government holds a number of events every year to commemorate the state's creation and to honour the importance of the Telangana cause over the years. Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About the Day That Marks the Formation of Telangana State.

Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad on June 2

