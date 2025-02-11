Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Thaipusam, a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. Taking to social media, PM Modi wished for strength, prosperity, and wisdom for all. "Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Thaipoosam! May the divine grace of Lord Murugan guide us with strength, prosperity, and wisdom. On this sacred occasion, I pray for happiness, good health, and success for all," he wrote. The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the festival would bring peace and positivity into people's lives. Concluding his message, he chanted, “Vetrivel Muruganuku Arogara!” – a traditional chant invoking the blessings of Lord Murugan. Thaipoosam, celebrated by devotees across India and worldwide, marks the day when Goddess Parvati gifted Lord Murugan the divine spear to defeat evil forces. Thaipusam 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Auspicious Tamil Hindu Festival.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes for Thaipusam

Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Thaipoosam! May the divine grace of Lord Murugan guide us with strength, prosperity and wisdom. On this sacred occasion, I pray for happiness, good health and success for all. May this day also bring peace and positivity into our lives!… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2025

