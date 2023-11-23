US President Joe Biden on Thursday, November 23, extended greetings on the occasion of Thanksgiving 2023. Joe Biden took to X, formerly Twitter, to wish fellow Americans Thanksgiving. "From mine to yours – Happy Thanksgiving, America," Biden posted. On November 21, US President Joe Biden delivered remarks as he pardoned the National Thanksgiving Turkeys in a ceremony on the South Lawn. Thanksgiving 2023 Wishes: Elon Musk Extends Thanksgiving Greetings, Netizens React Thanking Him for Buying X.

'Happy Thanksgiving, America'

From mine to yours – Happy Thanksgiving, America. pic.twitter.com/7o2NhEvBUn — President Biden (@POTUS) November 23, 2023

