Sant Tukaram Beej, also known as Tukaram Beej is observed annually on March 30 to mark the day when Saint Tukaram Maharaj left for the heavenly abode. Saint Tukaram Maharaj was an incarnation in human form. He was a Warakari saint of the seventeenth century AD born on Vasant Panchami-Magh Shuddha Panchami. Tukaram Beej 2021 HD Images, Telegram Pics, Signal Messages & Saint Tukaram Maharaj Pics Take over Twitter. Check:

Remembering one of the great saint and poet of Maharashtra Sant Tukaram ji on the occasion of the Tukaram Beej ceremony.#SantTukaram#TukaramBeejCeremony शत शत नमन🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iEvW1gPdUW — Sujit Kumar Acharya (@acharyasujit) March 30, 2021

Tukaram Beej 2021

Sant Tukaram Pic

