Memorial Day is an annual observance that is marked in the US on the last Monday in the month of May. The federal holiday was originally known as Decoration Day. Apart from the unofficial beginning of summers, the day honours all the lion-hearted men and women who died while fighting in the U.S. Armed Forces. Citizens visit cemeteries and memorials on the occasion of Memorial Day to pay homage and mourn those who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. To remember and pay our respect to all the soldiers, share these messages, HD pictures, quotes, SMS, sayings and texts with your beloved ones. Decorating Graves to Wearing Poppy Flowers, 5 Important Customs of The Day Honouring Fallen Heroes.

Wallpaper Reads: Our Flag Does Not Fly Because the Wind Moves It. It Flies With the Last Breath of Each Soldier Who Died Protecting It.

HD Image Reads: The Patriot’s Blood Is the Seed of Freedom’s Tree.-Thomas Campbell

WhatsApp Status Reads: The Legacy of Heroes Is the Memory of a Great Name and the Inheritance of a Great Example.- Benjamin Disraeli

Image Reads: The Brave Die Never, Though They Sleep in Dust, Their Courage Nerves a Thousand Living Men.- Minot J. Savage

Quote Reads: This Nation Will Remain the Land of the Free Only So Long As It Is the Home of the Brave. – Elmer Davis

