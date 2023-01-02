On the pious festival of Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 that falls on Monday, 2 January, the seventh gate of heaven, Paramapada Vasal opening was held at the Perumal Temple at Tallakullam's Perumal Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The processional deity, Lord Namperumal, was taken out in the procession that ritualistically passed through the Paramapada Vasal with utmost religious fervour in the presence of devotees of Lord Vishnu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated in the Margasisa or Margazhi month of the Hindu calendar.

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2023 Celebration At Tallakullam's Perumal Temple:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Paramapada Vasal (the seventh gate of heaven) opened at Tallakullam's Perumal Temple in Madurai on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi today Vaikunta Ekadasi is observed annually on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha or Margazhi month of the Hindu calendar pic.twitter.com/wdf7fXOhyF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

