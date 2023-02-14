On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023, Google shared a doodle to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023! Search engine Google celebrated the day of love by with an adorable and beautiful animated graphic. The Valentine's Day 2023 doodle by google showed two sad water droplets falling far apart before they reunite in order to form a happy heart. "Rain or shine, will you be mine? Today’s Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more," Google Doodle said on its page. Valentine's Day Funny Memes & Jokes: Share These Hilarious Posts to Celebrate the Day of Love with a Little Bit of LOL.

Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine’s Day 2023

