Varalakshmi Vratham is a Hindu festival that is most popularly celebrated in the parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana among others. This year, it will be celebrated on August 20. Devotees will offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. Thus, on the special day, netizens have shared Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 wishes, greetings, quotes, messages and HD images on Twitter to celebrate the auspicious festival. Take a look:

Varamahalakshmi Vrata is performed by women for their own well being and that of all their family members It is believed that worshipping the Goddess Varalakshmi on this dayis equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi the eight goddesses of Wealth Earth Wisdom Love#Varamahalakshmi pic.twitter.com/RBLBDZAUuc — Bhavya (@Bhavya48044915) August 20, 2021

#Varamahalakshmi Vrath is observed on a Friday that falls before the full Moon day of Shravanamasa. Goddess Mahalakshmi is worshipped for healthy progeny, as well as the health & long life of husband#fridaymorning #VaraMahalakshmifestival pic.twitter.com/QhHxGunIDR — GuruSevakSoumya (@GuruSevak1020) August 20, 2021

Wish all friends good wishes on VaraMahalakshmi Vratam and blessings of Maa Varalakshmi. 💐💐🙏🚩🙏#varalakshmivratam #Varamahalakshmi 🙏🌾🙏 pic.twitter.com/o3ray8ty2C — Eagle (@Manu1432_jaan) August 20, 2021

#Varamahalakshmi May Goddess Lakshmi shower her richest blessings upon you and your family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DXHBAe7wjA — Cindy Naidoo (@cindynaidoo3) August 20, 2021

