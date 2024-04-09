The Hindu New Year, also known as Vikram Samvat, is celebrated around the globe by millions of Hindus. This year, the Hindu Nav Varsh 2024, or the Hindu New Year 2024, falls on April 9. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which starts on January 1, the Hindu New Year begins with the Chaitra month. Navratri in Chaitra marks the start, while Phalgun signals the end. Communities have their own festivities, like Cheti Chand for Sindhis, Gudi Padwa for Maharashtra, Ugadi for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Navreh in Kashmir, and Sajibu Nongma Panba in Manipur. Legend says King Vikramaditya liberated his people from the Sakas 2068 years ago. Vikram Samvat, 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, marks this year as 2081. Observed on the first day of Chaitra's Shukla Paksha, the Hindu New Year is renowned for its mathematical precision. Here are some heartfelt greetings and messages shared by people on social media on the happy and joyous occasion of Hindu Nav Varsh 2024 or Vikram Samvat 2081. Vikram Samvat 2081 Start Date: When Will The Hindu New Year 2024 Begin? All You Need to Know Hindu Nav Varsh.

Hindu Nav Varsh 2024 Posts

Hindu Nav Varsh 2024 Tweets

Hindu Nav Varsh 2024 Greetings

Hindu Nav Varsh 2024 Messages

Wishing you all a very Happy and Prosperous Hindu New Year ,Vikram Samvat 2081🚩 Today also is the first Puja of Maa Durga in Chaitra Navratri 🙏🏻#HinduNavVarsh #HinduNewYear #VilramSamvat #ChaitraNavratri #Navratri2024 #Sanatan #Hindu pic.twitter.com/BReyfBx1m8 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) April 9, 2024

Hindu Nav Varsh 2024 Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)