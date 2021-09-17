Vishwakarma Puja 2021 will be celebrated on September 17, Friday. The day marks the celebration of Lord Vishwakarma's birth anniversary, the divine architect who built Lord Krishna's Dwarka. Vishwakarma Puja revolves around praying to tools, equipment, factories, etc., and praying for a prosperous year ahead. Meanwhile, we've got some beautiful wishes and greetings for you to send on this festivals. We also have the collection of WhatsApp Status Video, Messages, Wallpapers and Lord Vishwakarma Photos to make your day a special and memorable one.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021 Wishes: Messages, Images and Greetings to Send on Vishwakarma Jayanti

