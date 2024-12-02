Do Russians celebrate Christmas on December 25? Many people might think that Russians celebrate Christmas on December 25, but this is not the case. While many countries celebrate Christmas on December 25, in Russia, Christmas is observed on January 7. The country follows the Julian calendar used by the Russian Church. It creates a 13-day gap between the traditional Christmas celebrations. The celebration in Russia begins on the evening of January 6, known as Christmas Eve. What Is the Manufacturing Cost of One Rupee Coin? Is It More Than the Coin's Value?.

When do Russians celebrate Christmas?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)