World Social Work Day 2025 is observed on March 18, 2025, to recognise the invaluable contributions of social workers across the globe. This day highlights the importance of social work in addressing societal challenges, promoting social justice and improving the well-being of individuals and communities. The theme for the day focuses on raising awareness about the essential role social workers play in shaping a fairer, more inclusive world. Social workers are at the forefront of addressing a wide array of social issues such as poverty, mental health, education, child protection and human rights. Watch the video below from Bharat Ratna: The Jewels Of India about Mother Teresa. World Social Work Day 2025 Quotes and Slogans: Best Sayings, Inspirational Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Honour the Social Workers.

Watch Video of Bharat Ratna, Mother Teresa On World Social Work Day:

