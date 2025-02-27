World NGO Day is celebrated every year across the globe on February 27. NGOs, or non-governmental organisations, play an important role, especially in areas like humanitarian aid, gender equality, justice, human rights, development, the environment, and more. On World NGO Day 2025, let us learn more about Mother Teresa, an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun who was known for her missionary work. She started an NGO called Missions of Charity. She dedicated her life to working for the betterment of the underprivileged, poor, and neglected sections of society. For her commitment and work, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1980. To know more about her, watch the full Bharat Ratna - The Jewels Of India video below. World NGO Day Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Recognises and Celebrates the Contributions of Non-Governmental Organisations Worldwide.

Learn More About Mother Teresa Here:

