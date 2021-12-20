Billie Eilish celebrated her 20th birthday on December 18. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share a slew of photos of her birthday celebrations, which involved a classic candy cane birthday cake and a bouncy castle with white fairy lights. Billie’s face was absent from the birthday post, and she simply wrote ’20’ in the caption. Billie received several warm wishes from her friends and family in the comment section. Viral Video: Billie Eilish Gives Side-Eye to Jennifer Lopez at VMAs 2021, Called ‘Classless’ and ‘Rude’ by Netizens for Shading JLo.

Check Out Billie's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

